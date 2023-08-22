The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) will look to Tommy Pham, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Texas Rangers (72-53) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (13-5) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (8-6).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 3.38 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.

Gray is seeking his third straight quality start.

Gray will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

Jon Gray vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1078 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 140 total home runs (19th in MLB play).

In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Diamondbacks this season, Gray has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .348.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (13-5) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.17 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Gallen has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 705 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .268 for the campaign with 173 home runs, fifth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI over five innings.

