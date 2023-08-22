Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 22
The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) will look to Tommy Pham, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Texas Rangers (72-53) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (13-5) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (8-6).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 3.38 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
- Gray is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Gray will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.
Jon Gray vs. Diamondbacks
- He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1078 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 140 total home runs (19th in MLB play).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Diamondbacks this season, Gray has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .348.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (13-5) to the mound for his 27th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.17 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Gallen has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Zac Gallen vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 705 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They are batting .268 for the campaign with 173 home runs, fifth in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 7-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI over five innings.
