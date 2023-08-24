Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to find success against Brandon Williamson when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 19th in baseball with 140 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona ranks 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 10th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 597 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.337).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 148 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 615 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-5) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Kelly has registered 14 quality starts this season.

Kelly will try to build upon a 22-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Williamson (4-3) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.

Williamson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brett Kennedy 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Hunter Greene 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels W 7-3 Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brett Kennedy Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott - 8/29/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.