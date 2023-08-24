Nate Lowe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .280 with 68 walks and 76 runs scored.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
- In 75.2% of his 125 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year (56 of 125), with two or more runs 16 times (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.296
|AVG
|.263
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.508
|SLG
|.392
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|24
|67/32
|K/BB
|56/36
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (9-6) out for his 26th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.