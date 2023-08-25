The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Duran has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (28.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (12.6%).

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 46 .311 AVG .264 .365 OBP .312 .548 SLG .397 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 50/7 1 SB 7

