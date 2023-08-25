Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (72-55) and the Minnesota Twins (66-62) facing off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (6-6) for the Twins and Dane Dunning (9-5) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (713 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule