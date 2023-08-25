The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.1%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 31 .273 AVG .296 .375 OBP .373 .355 SLG .367 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 22/12 12 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings