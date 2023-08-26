On Saturday, Corey Seager (.468 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .347.

Seager has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 41.2% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 27.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 85), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.2% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 45 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 36 .364 AVG .327 .440 OBP .381 .733 SLG .569 37 XBH 21 16 HR 8 45 RBI 32 34/27 K/BB 31/14 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings