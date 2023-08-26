Rangers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Joe Ryan (9-8) for the Twins.
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 50, or 60.2%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 44-30 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|L 12-2
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|August 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
|August 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kodai Senga
|September 1
|Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs TBA
