Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 21 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .231 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 50 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (22 of 87), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Twins

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 40
.234 AVG .228
.309 OBP .317
.383 SLG .393
13 XBH 15
4 HR 4
23 RBI 15
43/17 K/BB 38/18
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryan (9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
