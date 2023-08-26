The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 75 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 32 .273 AVG .284 .375 OBP .360 .355 SLG .353 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 22/12 12 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings