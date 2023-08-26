CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time for the 2023 college football campaign to kick off with Week 0, and this week's schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTEP Miners at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UMass Minutemen at New Mexico State Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida International Panthers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.