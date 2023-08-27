Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .343.
- Seager has gotten at least one hit in 79.1% of his games this year (68 of 86), with multiple hits 35 times (40.7%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (26.7%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48.8% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|37
|.364
|AVG
|.318
|.440
|OBP
|.370
|.733
|SLG
|.554
|37
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|33
|34/27
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
