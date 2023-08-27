Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Leody Taveras (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .262 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taveras is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this season (61.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (36.6%), including 11 multi-run games (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.262
|AVG
|.261
|.299
|OBP
|.305
|.445
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|50/9
|K/BB
|46/15
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.