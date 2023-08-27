Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .278.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), with at least two hits 14 times (24.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .269 AVG .291 .347 OBP .378 .491 SLG .547 12 XBH 10 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 37/13 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings