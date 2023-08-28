The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: WPIX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 66 of 106 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.4% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .311 AVG .262 .365 OBP .312 .548 SLG .388 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 54/7 1 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings