Leody Taveras -- batting .237 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Taveras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 113 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 113), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven home a run in 37 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 60 .262 AVG .260 .299 OBP .303 .445 SLG .408 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 50/9 K/BB 48/15 6 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings