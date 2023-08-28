The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .280 with 71 walks and 78 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .296 AVG .265 .378 OBP .362 .508 SLG .389 30 XBH 23 11 HR 4 43 RBI 25 67/32 K/BB 60/39 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings