The Texas Rangers (73-57) and the New York Mets (60-71) will match up in the series opener on Monday, August 28 at Citi Field, with Jon Gray starting for the Rangers and Tylor Megill toeing the rubber for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+120). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.55 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-7, 5.54 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 51 out of the 85 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a record of 32-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 1-6 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have won in 14, or 27.5%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-14 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 3rd

