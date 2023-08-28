The Texas Rangers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (8-7) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 23 starts this season.

Gray has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 31-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 20th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 4.0 7 5 4 5 3 vs. Angels Aug. 16 7.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Giants Aug. 11 7.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 5.1 6 5 3 6 2 at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 150 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 59 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.349/.461 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 119 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .341/.406/.645 slash line so far this season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .255/.337/.470 slash line so far this year.

Lindor will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 23 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 53 walks and 96 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .223/.326/.523 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

