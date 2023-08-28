On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 77 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (26.0%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .273 AVG .269 .375 OBP .342 .355 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 24/12 12 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings