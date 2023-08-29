Corey Seager and Jeff McNeil will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (731 total).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.230).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Heaney has seven quality starts this season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier

