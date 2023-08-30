Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (75-57) and the New York Mets (60-73) squaring off at Citi Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 11-9 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (9-6) versus the Mets and Denyi Reyes.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 11, Mets 10.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 87 times and won 53, or 60.9%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 29-15, a 65.9% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 733 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule