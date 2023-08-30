On Wednesday, Travis Jankowski (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks while batting .274.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.

He has homered in one of 78 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .273 AVG .275 .375 OBP .347 .355 SLG .339 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 24/12 12 SB 6

