Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1500.
Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with 330.2 yards allowed per game.
- At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- Dallas posted eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In addition, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
- Click here to read about Pollard's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.
- Should you draft Prescott in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Is Lamb worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Click here to learn more about Cooks' 2023 fantasy value!
- On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped set the tone with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 31 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.