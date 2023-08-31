The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) and the UC Davis Aggies (0-0) play at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce ranked 72nd in total offense this season (364.1 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 364.1 yards allowed per game. UC Davis ranked 76th in total defense last year (391.6 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 486.4 total yards per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. UC Davis Key Statistics (2022)

Texas A&M-Commerce UC Davis 364.1 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.4 (18th) 290.1 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (64th) 144.5 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.4 (27th) 219.6 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.0 (11th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders (2022)

Eric Rodriguez had an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,523 yards (138.5 yards per game), going 117-for-186 (62.9% completion percentage), 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 227 rushing yards on 77 carries, and averaging 20.6 yards per game.

Reggie Branch churned out 402 rushing yards (36.5 per game) and five touchdowns last season.

Andrew Armstrong reeled in 62 catches for 1,020 yards (92.7 per game) while being targeted 67 times. He also scored 13 touchdowns.

Jaden Proctor produced last season, catching 35 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 36.2 receiving yards per game.

BJ Busbee hauled in 21 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game last year.

UC Davis Stats Leaders (2022)

Miles Hastings completed 69.8% of his passes to throw for 3,048 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Ulonzo Gilliam accumulated 1,191 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 366 receiving yards and zero touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Lan Larison ran for four touchdowns on 485 yards a year ago. Larison also was productive as a receiver, tallying 25 receptions for 336 yards with one touchdown.

C.J. Hutton averaged 45.9 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

McCallan Castles worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 347 receiving yards (31.5 ypg) last season.

