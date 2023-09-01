Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Mets.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .248 with 25 doubles, 32 home runs and 55 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 81 of 129 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 28 games this season (21.7%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 55 games this year (42.6%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those contests (19.4%).

He has scored in 63 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .284 AVG .216 .369 OBP .290 .608 SLG .394 33 XBH 24 21 HR 11 56 RBI 41 64/28 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings