Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .268.

Heim has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 101), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .272 AVG .265 .330 OBP .322 .533 SLG .381 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 40 RBI 36 39/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

