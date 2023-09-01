Leody Taveras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

In 72 of 116 games this season (62.1%) Taveras has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43 of 116 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 63 .262 AVG .258 .299 OBP .302 .445 SLG .399 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 50/9 K/BB 50/16 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings