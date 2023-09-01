Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (75-58) versus the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will take the ball for the Twins.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

Texas has entered 43 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 27-16 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 738.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

