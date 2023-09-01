Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on September 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Max Kepler and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers' Max Scherzer (12-5) will make his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Scherzer has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
- The 39-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.71), 14th in WHIP (1.128), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 3
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|9
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.346/.456 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 124 hits with 35 doubles, 25 home runs, 43 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .343/.409/.648 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (88 total hits).
- He's slashing .252/.320/.487 so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 102 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He's slashed .222/.304/.391 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
