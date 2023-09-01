Robbie Grossman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .232.
- Grossman has had a hit in 53 of 91 games this year (58.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.3%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.309
|OBP
|.330
|.383
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
