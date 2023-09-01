The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.188 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 32 walks while batting .269.

In 55.7% of his games this season (44 of 79), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 25.3% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (32.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .273 AVG .265 .375 OBP .341 .355 SLG .327 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 10 14/19 K/BB 25/13 12 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings