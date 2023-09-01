On Friday, September 1, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.9 points per game) and Kelsey Mitchell (10th, 17.8) -- match up when the Dallas Wings (19-16) visit the Indiana Fever (11-24) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Wings are 17-17-0 ATS this season.

The Fever have put together an 18-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has an ATS record of 6-7 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In the Wings' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 34 times this year.

