On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 25 doubles, 32 home runs and 55 walks while batting .247.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 130 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 21.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 55 games this season (42.3%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 63 of 130 games this season, and more than once 25 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .281 AVG .216 .365 OBP .290 .600 SLG .394 33 XBH 24 21 HR 11 56 RBI 41 65/28 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings