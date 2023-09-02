The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will look to upset the Baylor Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Texas State matchup.

Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Baylor vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Texas State Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-27.5) 61.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-27.5) 62 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Baylor (-27.5) 61.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Baylor (-26.5) - -3333 +1250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Baylor (-27.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Baylor vs. Texas State Betting Trends

  • Baylor went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
  • The Bears won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
  • Texas State put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Bobcats were an underdog by 27.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.