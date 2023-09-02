Nate Lowe and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins and Dallas Keuchel on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .282 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 75 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Lowe is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

In 76.7% of his 133 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 49 of 133 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .295 AVG .270 .376 OBP .372 .504 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 69/32 K/BB 64/43 0 SB 0

