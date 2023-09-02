Robbie Grossman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .240 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Dallas Keuchel) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .233 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- In 54 of 92 games this year (58.7%) Grossman has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.231
|.309
|OBP
|.330
|.389
|SLG
|.391
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
