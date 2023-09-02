How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 2
The Serie A schedule on Saturday is sure to please. The contests include Cagliari playing Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara.
There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A on Saturday, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Bologna vs Cagliari
Cagliari (0-1-1) is on the road to take on Bologna (0-1-1) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Bologna (-145)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+400)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Udinese vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio (1-0-1) is on the road to match up with Udinese (0-1-1) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Udinese (-125)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+320)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch SSC Napoli vs Lazio
Lazio (0-0-2) journeys to face SSC Napoli (2-0-0) at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-170)
- Underdog: Lazio (+425)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Atalanta vs AC Monza
AC Monza (1-0-1) is on the road to face Atalanta (1-0-1) at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atalanta (-170)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+400)
- Draw: (+300)
