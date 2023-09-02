The Troy Trojans (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy owned the 81st-ranked offense last year (25.6 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with just 17.1 points allowed per game. SFA averaged 423.5 yards per game on offense last season (31st in the FCS), and it surrendered 411.1 yards per game (92nd) on defense.

SFA vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

SFA vs. Troy Key Statistics (2022)

SFA Troy 423.5 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (60th) 411.1 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (49th) 159.1 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.9 (107th) 264.4 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (54th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

SFA Stats Leaders (2022)

Trae Self completed 60.4% of his passes to throw for 2,575 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting six touchdowns while racking up 165 yards.

Miles Reed averaged 61.4 rushing yards per game and scored two rushing touchdowns. Reed added 1.8 receptions per game to average 17.5 receiving yards.

Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 613 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game.

Xavier Gipson was targeted 5.6 times per game and collected 1,163 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Moe Wedman averaged 33.6 receiving yards on 2.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons caught 23 passes on his way to 249 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Troy Stats Leaders (2022)

Gunnar Watson's previous season stat line: 2,813 passing yards (200.9 per game), 206-for-335 (61.5%), 14 touchdowns and 12 picks.

Kimani Vidal churned out 1,137 rushing yards (81.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season.

DK Billingsley churned out 670 yards on 142 carries (47.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Tez Johnson grabbed 56 passes (on 79 targets) for 858 yards (61.3 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders also impressed receiving last season. He collected 36 receptions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Deshon Stoudemire's stat line last season: 507 receiving yards, 41 catches, two touchdowns, on 64 targets.

