The SMU Mustangs (0-0) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While SMU ranked 22nd-worst in the FBS in total defense with 431.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked 14th-best in the FBS (472.8 yards per game). Things have been positive for Louisiana Tech on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 22 points per game (18th-best) and allowing only 17 points per game (11th-best).

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics (2022)

SMU Louisiana Tech 472.8 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.9 (78th) 431.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.8 (117th) 156.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (99th) 316.7 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (33rd) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

SMU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Tanner Mordecai produced 3,524 passing yards (271.1 per game), a 65% completion percentage, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last year, Tyler Lavine rushed for 642 yards on 142 carries (49.4 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

Velton Gardner churned out 368 yards on 70 carries (28.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last season.

Rashee Rice reeled in 96 catches for 1,355 yards (104.2 per game) while being targeted 156 times. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley produced last season, grabbing 37 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game.

Kelvontay Dixon reeled in 28 passes on 42 targets for 378 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 29.1 receiving yards per game.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recored 333 passing yards, or 333 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.3% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with one interception.

Charvis Thornton has carried the ball eight times for 51 yards.

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 32 yards across 11 attempts.

Smoke Harris has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 155 (155 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Cyrus Allen has put together a 48-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on eight targets.

Nate Jones has racked up 28 reciving yards (28 ypg) this season.

