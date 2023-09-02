SMU vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) will look to upset the SMU Mustangs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1100
|+700
|DraftKings
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1350
|+800
|FanDuel
|SMU (-20.5)
|66.5
|-1450
|+810
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-909
|+600
|Tipico
|SMU (-20)
|-
|-1200
|+700
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- SMU won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- The Mustangs did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Louisiana Tech put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the AAC
|+300
|Bet $100 to win $300
