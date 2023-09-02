Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Horned Frogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The Horned Frogs have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs compiled a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.

TCU did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point or more favorite last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Horned Frogs games.

TCU games last season posted an average total of 63.1, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.3% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 games against the spread last year.

Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 20.5 points or greater last season.

Last year, nine Buffaloes games hit the over.

Colorado games averaged 54.8 total points last season, 8.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

