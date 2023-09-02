Based on our computer projections, the TCU Horned Frogs will take down the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams play at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-21) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Horned Frogs went 10-4-1 ATS last season.

TCU did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 21-point or greater favorite last season.

A total of nine of Horned Frogs games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for TCU games a year ago.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 10.8% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

Colorado had no wins ATS (0-7) as underdogs of 21 points or more last year.

Last year, nine Buffaloes games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 8.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colorado games last season (54.8).

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

