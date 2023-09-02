The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) play at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

TCU totaled 455 yards per game on offense last season (26th in the FBS), and it ranked 94th on the other side of the ball with 408.2 yards allowed per game. It was a hard season for Colorado, which ranked seventh-worst in scoring offense (15.4 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (44.5 points per game allowed) last year.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FOX.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Key Statistics (2022)

TCU Colorado 455 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (127th) 408.2 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.8 (127th) 193.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (115th) 261.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.9 (118th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

TCU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Max Duggan had 3,698 passing yards (246.5 per game), a 63.7% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 423 rushing yards on 137 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 28.2 rushing yards per game).

Kendre Miller churned out 1,399 rushing yards (93.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns last season.

Emari Demercado collected 681 rushing yards on 121 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Quentin Johnston amassed 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 99 times, and averaged 71.3 yards per game.

Taye Barber also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 37 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 54 times.

Derius Davis hauled in 42 passes for 531 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 35.4 yards per game last year.

Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

J.T. Shrout threw for an average of 101.7 yards passing per contest and tossed seven touchdowns last season.

Deion Smith averaged 32.8 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Fontenot rushed for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Jordyn Tyson averaged 39.2 receiving yards and racked up four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Montana Lemonious-Craig caught 23 passes last season on his way to 359 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Daniel Arias averaged 25.8 receiving yards per game on 3.2 targets per game a season ago.

