The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU put together a 10-4-1 record against the spread last season.

The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Colorado won just two games against the spread last year.

The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.