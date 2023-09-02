The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 64 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU went 10-4-1 ATS last season.

The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Colorado won just two games against the spread last season.

The Buffaloes did not cover the spread last year (0-7 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.