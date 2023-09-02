TCU vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 64 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup.
TCU vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1000
|+650
|DraftKings
|TCU (-20.5)
|64
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|TCU (-20.5)
|63.5
|-1200
|+720
|PointsBet
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+635
|Tipico
|TCU (-20.5)
|-
|-1000
|+650
TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- TCU went 10-4-1 ATS last season.
- The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Colorado won just two games against the spread last season.
- The Buffaloes did not cover the spread last year (0-7 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
