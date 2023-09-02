Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) play the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 38.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-38.5)
|49
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-38)
|49
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-38.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Texas A&M (-38)
|49
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Texas A&M (-38)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Texas A&M put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last year.
- New Mexico went 3-8-1 ATS last season.
Texas A&M & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.