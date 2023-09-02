The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) and Rice Owls (0-0) will face each other in a matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Texas vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 48, Rice 9

Texas 48, Rice 9 Texas was the moneyline favorite 12 total times last season. They finished 8-4 in those games.

The Longhorns played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Rice won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Owls played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (-35.5)



Texas (-35.5) Texas was 8-5-0 against the spread last year.

The Longhorns covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point favorite or more last season.

Rice's record against the spread last year was 7-6-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Texas played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Texas played in seven games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.

Texas and Rice combined to average 1.2 more points per game a season ago than the total of 58.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.2 59.3 61.3 Implied Total AVG 35.8 37.6 33.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 5-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 2-5-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-1 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 53.3 55.9 Implied Total AVG 33.2 31.8 34.4 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-4-0 5-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 2-1 0-6

