The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On offense, Texas Southern ranked 72nd in the FCS with 25.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 51st in points allowed (355.4 points allowed per contest). Prairie View A&M averaged 30.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 41st in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 55th, allowing 26.5 points per game.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Southern Prairie View A&M 329.3 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (75th) 355.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.4 (32nd) 168.0 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.2 (18th) 161.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.2 (120th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Body put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,742 yards (158.4 yards per game), going 141-for-248 (56.9% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 557 rushing yards on 116 carries, four rushing TDs, and averaging 50.6 yards per game.

LaDarius Owens ran for 509 yards on 108 carries (46.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year.

Derrick Morton reeled in 36 catches for 571 yards (51.9 per game) while being targeted 34 times. He also scored one touchdown.

AJ Bennett amassed 244 yards on 19 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 24.4 receiving yards per game.

Travis Achane hauled in 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 16.5 yards per game last season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Trazon Connley completed 60.1% of his passes to throw for 1,476 and 12 touchdowns last season. Connley also contributed on the ground, accumulating 12 touchdowns on 50.2 yards per game.

Jaden Stewart accumulated 609 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Jailon Howard was targeted 1.5 times per game and collected 336 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Chris Herron caught 22 passes last season on his way to 286 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ty Holden grabbed 15 passes on his way to 164 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

