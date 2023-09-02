The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) visit the Baylor Bears (0-0) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Baylor averaged 413.8 yards per game on offense last season (45th in the FBS), and it ranked 58th on the other side of the ball with 371 yards allowed per game. Texas State ranked 23rd-worst in scoring offense last season (21.1 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 63rd with 26.3 points allowed per contest.

Texas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas State vs. Baylor Key Statistics (2022)

Texas State Baylor 323.8 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.8 (47th) 361.4 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (66th) 103 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (43rd) 220.8 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (68th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (54th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Texas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Layne Hatcher completed 61.9% of his passes to throw for 2,654 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Lincoln Pare accumulated 760 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 229 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Calvin Hill rushed for 338 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins was targeted 6.1 times per game and racked up 582 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Marcell Barbee caught 21 passes last season on his way to 299 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Charles Brown caught 22 passes on his way to 297 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Baylor Stats Leaders (2022)

Blake Shapen's previous season stat line: 2,790 passing yards (214.6 per game), 233-for-368 (63.3%), 18 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Last year, Richard Reese ran for 972 yards on 198 carries (74.8 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

Craig Williams posted 557 rushing yards on 101 carries and four touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Monaray Baldwin grabbed 33 passes (on 53 targets) for 565 yards (43.5 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Gavin Holmes also impressed receiving last year. He had 27 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 39 times.

Josh Cameron's stat line last year: 386 receiving yards, 28 catches, on 45 targets.

